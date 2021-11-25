Blues wary of a wounded Nadi side

The Lautoka Football team will not be underestimating the Nadi side when they clash in their Digicel Premier League game this weekend.

Since the resumption of the DPL, Nadi has recorded 2 draws and a loss while the table leaders have won both their games.

However Blues coach Imdad Ali says a wounded Nadi team is always a force to reckon with on game day.

“Never take away anything from Nadi, Nadi is always a good team they can bounce back at any time. So my prediction is Nadi when they play us they will always come back prepared.”

The last time the two sides met was during round 4 of the league where Nadi beat Lautoka 2-nil at Prince Charles Park.

Ali says the Green Machine will definitely give them a good run.

The side is also training without 8 of their players as they are part of the national squad who are camping at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba since Monday.

Lautoka play Nadi at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.