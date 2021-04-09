Blues feeling the pressure as league leaders

The Lautoka football team wants to remain in top spot of the Digicel Premier League as they prepare to take on Nadroga this weekend.

Coach Peni Finau says they have mapped out a game plan for the stallions which they will need to execute well.

He says being the league leaders is also an added pressure as teams will be out to topple them.

“The boys are really motivated with the last two previous games against Ba and Suva so we always mention to the boys that it’s the past and we have to stay low and prepare well for the future games.”

However the Blues coach says they are not going to underestimate Nadroga as they have some star players.

Lautoka will host Nadroga this Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Rewa takes on Ba at 1pm before Nadi takes on Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Uprising Sports Centre.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadroga/ Lautoka and Rewa/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.