Blues claim stunning win

The Blues claimed a stunning 24-15 win over the 14-men Hurricanes side in Wellington last night to end their nine-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes dominated much of the first half seeing off a brilliant try to Ben Lam just two minutes into the match.

This changed in the second half when ill-discipline crept up on the Hurricanes getting the Blues propelled with opportunities.

The Hurricanes were reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the game when prop Tyrel Lomax was shown a red card.

14 soon went down to 12 after Vaea Fifita and Jordie Barrett were both shown yellow cards.

Capitalizing the opportunities, the Blues secured 10 more points including a penalty try which sealed off their first win.

In other Super rugby matches, the Rebels defeated the Lions 37-17, the Sharks beat the Jaguares 33-19 while the Bulls upsets the Highlanders 38-13.