Blake suffers knee injury

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake is likely to be out of action in round six of the NRL.

His return date is yet to be determined.

Blake suffered a knee injury during the first half of Saturday night’s dramatic 26-20 win over the Titans

Scans revealed Waqa had suffered an MCL injury.

The Eels face the Wests Tigers in the last match of round eight next Monday at 6pm.

[Source: NRL.com]