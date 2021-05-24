Black Caps into semi-finals

New Zealand is into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after it defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets recording their fourth consecutive win.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat, but his side relied heavily on Najib Zadran’s innings of 73 off 48 balls to reach 124-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Kane Williamson then played a captain’s knock to guide the Black Caps home, making 40 off 42, while Devon Conway finished unbeaten alongside him on 36 off 32, as they won by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare.