Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Black Caps close in against Bangladesh

The Australian | @
January 11, 2022 4:52 pm
[Source: Youtube]

The Black Caps are closing in on a dominant Test win against Bangladesh after picking up another three wickets in the second session of day 3.

Tom Latham enforced the follow-on this morning after bowling out Bangladesh for just 126 yesterday and the decision was quickly justified with the Kiwis snaring two early wickets.

One of those wickets belonged to Neil Wagner who added another two dismissals to his list after lunch in captain Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali.

Article continues after advertisement

Mominul looked to be setting himself up to anchor Bangladesh’s innings with a well-compiled 37 from 63 deliveries, but a poor shot saw it all come undone.
Wagner got Mominul to play at a full delivery outside off and the thick edge flew to Ross Taylor at first slip who managed to pull it in.

While Taylor’s grab was impressive, the highlight of the session was Tom Latham’s effort to remove Mohammad Naim at second slip.

Naim edged a Southee delivery to the left of Latham but the stand-in skipper lunged out to meet the challenge and took a one-handed screamer to the the delight of the Hagley Oval crowd.

The sharp fielding saw Bangladesh head to tea 152-5, still trailing the Black Caps’ first innings total of 521-6d by 243 runs with just five wickets in hand.

Should the Black Caps win the match by an innings, it will mean Taylor’s first innings total of 28 will be his last at Test level, with the veteran Black Cap retiring at the end of the summer.

Source: 1 News

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.