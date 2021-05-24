Bittersweet experience for Coach Fatiaki

The Tokyo Paralympic Games was a bittersweet experience for coach, Freddy Fatiaki.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fatiaki says it wasn’t the result they had anticipated after Iosefo Rakesa was denied participation, but a lot of lessons were learnt in the process.

He says as a coach guiding a first time participant, the incident was disappointing and it is something they hope will never be repeated.

“A lot of preparation was required and a lot of sacrifice. As an official it’s a lesson learnt and I’m very thankful to Rakesa for having a positive way forward and thinking towards what has happened in Tokyo. We cannot change anything now and as an organization we have to make sure that this does not happen again in the future.”

Fatiaki adds they will take a month break before planning for the next competition.

Their next target is the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.