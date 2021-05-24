Biggest Sanatan tournament expected

This year’s Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship will be one of its largest in the competitions history.

20 teams will be competing from Friday until Monday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

National Sanatan Sports Wings President Pravin Singh says the support this year has been immense with players from overseas also expected to feature in the four day tournament.

“It used to happen every year and this year it will be bigger than before with the vast support from the headquarters and the entire executive members. So we are looking forward to a very successful tournament.”

Labasa is one the favorites to win the title.

You can catch the live commentary of the final on Monday on Radio Fiji Two