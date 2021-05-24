Big plans for women’s rugby

The future of women’s rugby in Fiji looks brighter.

With plans already in place of more women’s competition in all levels of rugby, the bronze medal win by the Fijiana 7s side has boosted this further.

The national women’s 7s side took one of the grandest stage in sports by storm taking out the Australia in the quarterfinals and finishing in top three.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says this has set a platform for the local competitions.

“The biggest growth will come from the women that is why we intended for a separate women’s team that is why we allowed for the introduction of the Under-19 women’s competition similar to man. We are also looking at the introduction of the women’s in secondary schools and also for the Get Into Rugby.”

The return date for all rugby events is still yet to be confirmed depending when restrictions will be lifted.