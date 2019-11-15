Big competition amongst players expected

Big competition will unfold amongst players in the Fijian Latui extended squad in the build-up to the Rapid Rugby Inaugural season.

This comes after players from different national teams were named in the extended squad during the week.

Police Officer and Fiji Drua backrower Eremasi Radrodro will be trying to prove his worth to make the team but big competition will come from Mosese Voka and Nadroga teammate Jone Navori.

The Fijian Latui will join the Western Force, Manuma Samoa, South China Tigers, Malaysia Valke and “Team Asia”, a sixth team to be based in Asia with whom negotiations are continuing.

The competition will be played in 10 rounds, a one-off final and $1m in prize money for the winner.

The Global Rapid Rugby will begin in Friday, March 2020.