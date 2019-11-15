Bellamy leaves door open to rugby union-bound Vunivalu

Storm coach Craig Bellamy says he has held conversations with rugby union-bound winger Suliasi Vunivalu about his future beyond this year.,

The uncertainty surrounding the embattled code grows.

Vunivalu was set to join the Queensland Reds at the end of this year’s NRL season, but the financial state of the 15-a-side-game has put that in some doubt.

The Fijian winger last week said he wasn’t sure what was happening with his contract with Rugby Australia following the win over South Sydney.

When asked about Vunivalu’s future and if he would be open to him staying with the Storm, Bellamy says they will like Vunivalu to stay.