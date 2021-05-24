Belarusian sprinter seek IOC’s help

A Belarusian sprinter has appealed to the International Olympic Committee for help.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya claims her country’s officials are trying to fly her home from the Olympics against her will.

She says she was taken from her hotel to Tokyo airport, after criticizing Belarus Olympic team managers on social media.

Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women’s 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda airport so she would not have to board the flight.

In a video published on Telegram by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation earlier, Tsimanouskaya had asked the IOC to get involved in her case.

A source at the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views, said Tsimanouskaya planned to request asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday.