Beijing Olympics COVID-19 situation under control

The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the expected controllable range despite increasing positive cases being detected.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee has reported 200 COVID cases since January 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

Organisers reported 24 new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Jan. 31, of which 16 were athletes.