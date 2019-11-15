Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby Chairman

Former England player, Sir Bill Beaumont, has been re-elected as Chairman of World Rugby after beating Agustin Pichot to the position following the voting process.

Beaumont beat Argentinean Pichot to the role after one round of votes which saw a majority of 28 to 23 votes.

Sir Bill Beaumont has called on the game to unite and get working immediately to achieve sustainable growth in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing unopposed, Fédération Française de Rugby President Bernard Laporte was elected the new Vice-Chairman.

A new Executive Committee was also confirmed with seven new members elected to join the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Chief Executive and two independents Angela Ruggiero and Lord Mervyn Davies.

The new Executive Committee will comprise: Sir Bill Beaumont (Chairman), Bernard Laporte (Vice-Chairman, Fédération Française de Rugby), Brett Gosper (Chief Executive), Angela Ruggiero (Independent), Lord Mervyn Davies (Independent); Mark Alexander (South African Rugby Union), Khaled Babbou (Rugby Africa), Bart Campbell (New Zealand Rugby), Gareth Davies (Welsh Rugby Union), John Jeffrey (Scottish Rugby), Bob Latham (USA Rugby) and Brett Robinson (Rugby Australia)

The results will officially be confirmed at World Rugby’s annual meeting of Council on 12 May after which the new leadership’s four-year mandate will begin. Both candidates agreed to an early announcement given the process concluded at first round stage and no further votes were required for the Vice-Chairman and Executive Committee positions.

[Source: World Rugby]