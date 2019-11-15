Beach Football expected to be held next month.

Individuals interested in Beach Football can prep up for the inaugural Beach Football tournament expected to be held mid next month.

Fiji Football Association Mohammed Yusuf says talks are currently underway with certain resorts in the west to provide the venue for the tournament.

“We’ll by mid February or late February have an open invitation to interested clubs. We’ll have a competition with prize money and we’ll see how successful we are.”

Yusuf says if the tournament proves successful, Beach Football can then be introduced to district level.

He adds if the sport excels in the country, the doors to the Beach Football World Cup will be open to players.