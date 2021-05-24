BCF hopeful for another program this year

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is optimistic that its planned programs will be up and running again by the end of the year.

BCF Chair Subhash Appana says they are working on getting the sport back on track and running again once things normalize.

“We had a program that got shelved and that program will be activated immediately. In fact all this guys that I am talking too we are very hopeful that we will have one to two programs at the end of this year but that of course depends on the clearance from government.”

Appana believes the only solution for this if people get vaccinated.

“We are sorting all our boxers to get vaccinated because that’s the only way we can get boxing back. It’s not going to get back unless we get the 80 per cent threshold of vaccination.”

Right now, there is no official date on the resumption of sporting events, but all sporting bodies are working together to get through the pandemic.

Once clearance is given by government, Boxers will have a month to prepare before competition starts.