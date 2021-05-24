Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|
Full Coverage

Boxing

BCF hopeful for another program this year

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 17, 2021 6:39 am

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is optimistic that its planned programs will be up and running again by the end of the year.

BCF Chair Subhash Appana says they are working on getting the sport back on track and running again once things normalize.

“We had a program that got shelved and that program will be activated immediately. In fact all this guys that I am talking too we are very hopeful that we will have one to two programs at the end of this year but that of course depends on the clearance from government.”

Article continues after advertisement

Appana believes the only solution for this if people get vaccinated.

“We are sorting all our boxers to get vaccinated because that’s the only way we can get boxing back. It’s not going to get back unless we get the 80 per cent threshold of vaccination.”

Right now, there is no official date on the resumption of sporting events, but all sporting bodies are working together to get through the pandemic.

Once clearance is given by government, Boxers will have a month to prepare before competition starts.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.