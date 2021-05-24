Bayonne welcomes Maqala 

French Rugby Club Bayonne has welcomed Fiji’s Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala with open arms this week.

Despite news that Maqala had backed out of the contract to pursue his dreams in playing for the Drua,the 22 year old Bureiwai villager from Ra has finally joined his new club.

Bayonne released a statement saying they have dismissed claims that Maqala initially did not want to join the club.

The club says they never doubted Maqala’s willingness to meet his commitments.

He will become Fiji’s fourth Tokyo gold medalist playing club rugby in France after Pau’s Aminiasi Tuimaba, Castres’ Vilimoni Botitu and Toulon’s Jiuta Wainiqolo.