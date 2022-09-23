Battle of the forwards today

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula believes his team has the capability of dominating the Canada forwards today in their Vodafone Series Test.

The team is aware that the third place team in the world is forwards oriented but the team is not threatened by this.

Seruvakula says he believes in his players.

“They’ve got big girls but I believe in the girls. They have seen their weaknesses and they’ve been coached this week and I believe they will do their best out there when it comes to the scrum and line-out.”

The ‘No-nonsense’ coach says they have been working on their set-piece the entire week.

Fijiana battles Canada today at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.