Bati to face New Zealand in quarter-final clash

The Vodafone Fiji Bati proved to be the best after defeating a much-improved Scotland side 30-14 in its final pool match this morning

The Bati now secure a showdown with New Zealand in next week’s quarterfinals.

It was a scrappy performance from The Bati, who enjoyed 60 percent of the possession but for the most part failed to put it to good use, making 16 errors to Scotland’s 10.

The Bravehearts had two players spend time in the sin bin, while Bulldogs-bound forward Viliame Kikau also had 10 minutes off the field for his role in a skirmish.

Fiji scored three converted tries in the opening stanza, but leaked a pair of tries which meant they led just 18-8 at the break.

In the end Fiji’s two converted tries in the second half was enough to see off the spirited Scottish effort, and while the performance leaves plenty to work on for the Bati.

In other results, England thrashed Greece 94-4.

[Source: NRL]