The Vodafone Fiji Bati was thrashed by England 50-0 this morning in a warm up match leading up to the Rugby League World Cup in England.

England ran in 9 tries with the half time score of 28-0 at Salford.

Fiji will now prepare for the World Cup which kicks off next Saturday.

The Bati will face the Kangaroos in their first pool match.