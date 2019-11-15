Bati reps to face-off on Friday

Five Fiji Bati reps will play against each other on Friday in round five of the NRL.

Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans will team up for the Eels when they face Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers.

Both teams are unbeaten with the Eels at the top of the NRL ladder following their 100% record after four rounds while the Panthers have three wins and a draw.

Former Bati skipper and Kaiviti Silktails Chair Petero Civoniceva says our national reps have really impressed him since the NRL resumed.

‘‘You know obviously Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau were tremendous you know and all of our Fijian boys did well Maika Sivo played well for Paramatta as well so it’s wonderful to see our Fijian boys doing really well”.

The Eels will host the Panthers at 9:55pm on Friday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Another match that will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports is Suliasi Vunivalu’s Storm against the Saifiti twins Knights at 7:30pm on Saturday.