Bati may have more Tests from next year

The Pacific Test may not be the only international outing our Vodafone Fiji Bati will play from next year as the international rugby league body plans to shake things up a bit.

This is one of the international body’s reforms and they’re looking at having a rolling calendar year.

The strategic shift was announced by the International Rugby League along with other reforms.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji National Rugby League interim chief executive, Don Natabe says this means many Test matches will be played later in the year and we’ll have our international players available.

‘Now we have that October to December window to have those Test matches, it won’t be the regular Pacific Test matches, just a one off match, we looking at as many as three matches at the end of the year’.

More information regarding the 2023 Test window will be revealed before the World Cup at the Rugby League Congress in the United Kingdom which Natabe will attend.

Natabe adds that will be really good content for international rugby league while our local players will benefit from it as well.