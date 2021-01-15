Bati forward excited about new team

Fiji Bati enforcer and Warriors recruit Kane Evans will help form one of the most intimidating forward packs in the NRL this season.

The 29 old is settling in fast to a new environment and is excited about what he sees according Newshub.

Evans, Bayley Sironen, Addin Fonua-Blake, and Ben Murdoch-Masila join Tohu Harris, Eliesa Katoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Jack Murchie and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown in a pack full of skill and power.

The former Paramatta Eels star says there’s really no excuse for them not to have a good year and go where they want to go in the competition.

He also says he always wanted to play with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Despite having several offers he says he only wanted to sign one contract and that was with the New Zealand based Warriors.

Meanwhile, round one of the NRL will kick off on the 11th of March.