Bati coach among medal recipients

Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele Dakuitoga couldn’t hold back the tears today after as he recalls the challenges and backlash they face when they first played rugby league in 1992.

It was an emotional moment for Dakuitoga as he was one of the 31 recipients of the commemorative medal for Fiji’s 50th independence anniversary.

Rabele who is one of the pioneers of rugby league in the country says they were banned from rugby union for life and he didn’t expect to be recognized for his contributions to the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bati coach says he’s quite emotional because some who started the rugby league journey in the country have passed away like Etuate Waqa, Nemani Matirewa as well as two former Fiji National Rugby League Chair, Peni Musunamasi and Ilaitia Tagitupou.

‘In keeping this game alive here in Fiji so I want to acknowledge them, without them I won’t be receiving this 50th-anniversary medal today at the State House’.

Rabele coached the Bati in 2008 when Fiji reached Rugby League World Cup semifinal for the first time.

He will lead the team again in next year’s World Cup in England.