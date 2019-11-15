Home

Zodiacs U19 Basketball team continue preparations for Australia tour

Save Waqa Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @SaveFBCNews
December 17, 2019 5:10 pm

The Zodiacs U19 Basketball team continue with preparations this week for their Australia tour next month.

With the side three weeks away from departing the country, team manager Alex Fong says players are focused and ready for the task ahead.

He adds playing in local tournaments have helped mostly with their preparations.

The side will play open graded teams in Australia.

Fong says having players scouted and awarded scholarships in Australia is their aim.

