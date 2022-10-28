Waqabaca hopes to go all the way

Fiji men’s basketball rep Filimone Waqabaca has been one of the standout players at the FIBA Melanesian Cup.

The youngster who made his debute for Fiji at the Pacific Games in Samoa in 2019 finished with 26 points and six rebounds in last night’s 66-57 win against the Solomon Islands.

He says the team is motivated to finish the tournament on a high.

Waqabaca adds the support of family and friends has really made a difference.

“It’s pretty special, the last tournament in Fiji was in 2003 so it was such an honor to play in front of our home crowd and hopefully we can go all the way to the finals and win it.”

The Fiji men will play Papua New Guinea tonight at 7:30 in a must-win match to determine their placing.

The Womens team will face PNG as well at 5pm.