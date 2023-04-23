"Tank" sends “King” to the canvas

[Photo Credit: The Independent/ EPA]

Gervonta “Tank” Davis kept his perfect record intact stopping the undefeated Ryan Garcia with a seventh-round technical knockout and retain the WBA light championship title.

Both fighters displayed their speed early in the fight but Davis showed his power by sending Garcia to the canvas in the second round.

Davis took control over the next few round before a body shot in the seventh round sealed the deal as Garcia was unable to recover after the referee’s 10 count.

Meanwhile, David Morrel Junior retained the WBA super middleweight title after a first-round knockout of Yamaguchi Falcao in the main supporting bout.