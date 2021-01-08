Making her final Kam Pacific Basketball appearance for the Kia Kaha Blues, national player Camari Ravai aims to finish on a high.

Ravai featured for the Blues for the last three years and helped the team won the secondary school’s girls title in 2019.

Now leading the side as captain, Ravai says winning will be one of her biggest highlights.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this will not come easy as they are up for tough competition against traditional rival Lions.

“Competition will be tough, Suva Grammar has national reps like Ranadi so it will be very hard trying to get the title back.”

The two teams have met twice in the competition with the Kia Kaha Blues coming out victors on both occasions.

Ravai says it will come down to the most desperate and discipline team.

Kia Kaha Blues faces Lions in the final of the under-19 grade today at 3.10pm at the Yat Sen Secondary School ground.