Ranadi Koroi continues family legacy

A young basketball player aims to continue her family legacy in basketball.

Sixteen-year-old Ranadi Koroi who is the daughter of former national men’s coach, Saula Koroi is part of the under-19 Lions Team at the Kam Pacific Basketball Championship.

Koroi says basketball runs in the family beginning from her grandparents, parents and older siblings.

The Lomaiviti lass is hoping to be just as skillful as them.

The Suva Grammar School student represented the national under-15 side in the Oceania Games in 2018 and after a long break, Ranadi says she is ready to jump back into the court.

“It’s feels good getting to play back with the girls after a long break from basketball due to COVID-19 and I’m just excited.”

Koroi adds there is much more work to do as the basketball season begins.

“I want to improve in my skills, my shooting and also in some team work with my teams and also getting to know other players.”

Koroi plays for the under-19 Lions Club, a team made up of SGS players.

Meanwhile in the under-15 boys grade, Dragons defeated Victorian Knights 32-17, BF U14 Academy beat Dragons 2 18-6, and Marist Reds beat Wolves 22-9.

In the girls division Kia Kaha Blues thrashed Wolves 18-8 and Mystics edged Dragons 2 13-8.

In the Under 17 girls grade Lions thumped Dragons 33-17 and in the boys division Dragons thrashed Victorian Knights 33-14.