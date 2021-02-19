Raiwaqa Basketball anticipates busy 2021 season

Raiwaqa Basketball Association started off its 2021 Basketball Season on a high with more than 30 teams registered for the 10-day inter-lane tournament.

The tournament began last Thursday with a total of 21 open grade teams and nine under-15 teams battling it out at Eds Court in Raiwaqa.

RBA inter-lane men’s champions Spowart Dreads will be out to defend the Cinavilakeba Trophy against teams like Singh Lane Jazz, Bryceland and Police.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven women’s team will be out to stamp their mark and compete for naming rights and also the Bulou Miliakare Waqairawai Shield.

RBPA chairman Saula Koroi says this is just the beginning of the many tournament that the Association has planned for the year.

Raiwaqa Basketball Association tournament calendar for 2021 includes the club tournament and championships, provincial games in October and ending with the inter confederacies tournament in December.