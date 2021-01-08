Philadelphia 76ers ends three-game losing streak

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their three-game losing streak securing a 137-134 overtime win over the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid scored 45 points for the 76ers notching 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Team-mate Danny Green equaled a franchise record with nine three-pointers in his 29 score, while Tyler Herro top-scored for the Heat with 34.

In other matches, LeBron James scored 22 of his 26 points in the first half as the Los Angeles Lakers eased past the Houston Rockets 117-100.

The Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116.

The Utah Jazz, second in the Western Conference, cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 117-87 win.

The San Antonio Spurs secured a 112-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 104-95.

[Source: BBC Sport]