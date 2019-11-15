NBA season rescheduled to next month

The NBA season is set to be played at Florida’s Disney World Resort from July 31.

Since the season was suspended on March 11 due to the current pandemic, the remaining season has been rescheduled to next month.

Teams from thirteen Western conferences and nine eastern conference will contest in a total of eight games.

Each game will determine the seeding for the play-offs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando includes a 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility.

Under the NBA’s proposals, all 22 teams will be based at the resort and games will be played without spectators to minimise the threat of Covid-19.

On Thursday the NBA board of governors approved the plan to resume the season.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) must agree to the plan before it is confirmed.

It is expected to vote during a conference call on Friday.

[Source: BBC]