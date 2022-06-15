National squad spots still open

Basketball Fiji's Chief Operation Officer, Lai Puamau

Basketball players still have a chance to impress selectors in making the final squad ahead of the Melanesian Cup in October.

Players have been scouted from their respective associations with a list of 40 to 50 finalized after the Fiji Cup last weekend.

Basketball Fiji’s Chief Operation Officer, Lai Puamau says all spots are wide open.

“We’ve identified a few players from our national trials that we had early in the year, we’ve also been able to look at some of the association games where players are currently playing. They are selected to train and participate in the national league that we’ll be hosting next month.”

Puamau adds the national league will bring the best out of all the players given that a final squad has to be selected for the Melanesian Cup.

The Melanesian Cup was supposed to be held in 2021 but was moved to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.