Lions to work on mistakes to qualify for play-offs

The Under-19 girls Lions side will put their hope on the last two games to qualify for the Kam Pacific Basketball Championships play-off at the Yat Sen Hall.

After losing one out of two matches in the past two days, the Lions are going for victory no matter what.

The Suva Grammar School based side led by Fiji Junior rep Ranadi Koroi consists mostly of netball players but that does not deter them for striving for excellence.

Article continues after advertisement

Team coach Asaeli Tamanitoakula says despite challenges of having to get the team together during the holidays, the girls made certain sacrifices.

“They had to adjust cause most of my girls had exams and plus when tropical cyclone yasa hit I had to reshuffle our training program accordingly to suite their timer so apart from that I’m actually happy for our preparation so far.”

The team will play Kia Kaha Blues today at 12.30pm. Their second game will be against Saints at 5.50pm.

Both matches will be played at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall.

Meanwhile, in the under-15 boys grade, Dragons defeated Victorian Knights 32-17, BF U14 Academy beat Dragons 2 18-6, and Marist Reds beat Wolves 22-9.

In the girls division, Kia Kaha Blues thrashed Wolves 18-8 and Mystics edged Dragons 2 13-8.

In the Under 17 girls grade Lions thumped Dragons 33-17 and in the boys division Dragons thrashed Victorian Knights 33-14.