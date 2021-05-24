LeBron James suspended for role in bloody fracas

Los Angeles star LeBron James has been suspended for one match for the first time in his career after clashing with Isaiah Stewart after the Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The pair clashed as LA came from 17 points down to win 121-116.

James and Stewart were both ejected for their roles in the fracas – only the second time in James’ 19-year NBA career he’s been ejected from a game.

Stewart will miss two games for his role in the clash.

LeBron appeared to have struck Pistons centre Stewart in the face as they battled for a rebound, leaving him with a large cut near his right eye.

Stewart then repeatedly had to be held back by team-mates and coaching staff as he tried to retaliate.

Both were then ejected from the game after an official review.