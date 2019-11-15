LeBron James says players 'definitely not giving up on NBA season'

LeBron James reiterated last night that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume, with the warning that the health and well-being of players won’t be jeopardized by a return to play.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, speaking on the Uninterrupted platform’s “WRTS: After Party” show that was released last night, said it remains his wish that the season comes back “sooner than later.”

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were among the league’s players who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

[Source: TVNZ]