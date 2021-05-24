Home

Basketball

Lebron James inspires LA Lakers to overtime win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:27 am
[pic:bbc sport]

World basketball star LeBron James returned from suspension in style to inspire his Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Western Conference.

The Lakers trailed for most of the game but James scored 39 points, including eight of their 12 points in overtime in Indianapolis.

James was banned for one game after clashing with Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart on Monday.

In other results, the Phoenix Suns held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 to extend their winning streak to 14 games, Western Conference leaders the Golden State Warriors recovered from a slow start to beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Boston Celtics 123-104, defending champions Milwaukee Bucks were 114-93 winners over the Detroit Pistons, and the Houston Rockets ended a 15-game losing streak by shocking the Chicago Bulls 118-113.

[Source:BBC Sport]

