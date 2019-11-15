LeBron has another milestone

Los Angeles superstar LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday Wednesday with another NBA milestone.

James scored a double-digit pointer for his 1,000th straight game in the Lakers’ 121-107 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio.

But his achievement was slightly overshadowed by an even bigger moment in the history of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

James finished with 26 points to extend his already record streak of double-digit games in the regular season.