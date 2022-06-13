Learning experience for young Raiwaqa team

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Raiwaqa based Mighty Sharks is the youngest team to reach Basketball’s Fiji Cup quarter-finals over the weekend.

The team is made up of players from the age of 14 to 19 in the Raiwaqa community.

Some players are simply carrying on the basketball legacy that runs in their respective families while others are purely chasing passion.

Player James Williame says rubbing shoulders against some of the best in the game is an eye-opener.

“We’ve learnt a lot of things, learnt how to do moves and all. Playing with the big gang, you get more experience than playing with people the same age.”

Captain Mareko Kunau says they grew up watching the sport they love and they will continue to pursue it.

“I was born and raised in Raiwaqa so my house was just across the road from the basketball court. Most every day, since kindergarten, it’s like a wake-up sport. When you wake up in the morning, the first place we go to is the court, when we have our free time we go to the court to just play with the boys.”

Mighty Sharks lost to USP Islanders 44-3 in the quarters at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.