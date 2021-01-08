Lakers unbeaten after five rounds

Defending NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable victory over the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points on his return from injury to help the Lakers to a 120-102 victory.

The Lakers have won all five of their away games this season.

In other matches, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Chicago Bulls 130-127.

Denver Nuggets claimed a 114-89 win over New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors edged Toronto Raptors 106-105.

Oklahoma City Thunder as they beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-116, while Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 96-86.

[Source: BBC Sport]