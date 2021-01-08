Lack of facilities a concern for Basketball Fiji

One of the major challenges that Basketball Fiji aims to address this year is the procurement of basketball facilities.

So far there has been no confirmation from the International Basketball Federation on international tournaments and Basketball Fiji has now shifted its focus on hosting more domestic competition.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operations Officer Laisiasa Puamau says one of the main setback is the limited facilities in the country.

“We are liaising with our international bodies on what’s available out there. Right now at the international level there won’t be any events at the international level. However, our focus now is organizing more domestic competitions, introducing more programs and activities at places that have basketball facilities.”

Puamau adds they will be introducing more basketball programs and activities during various tournament.