Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter have been laid to rest.

The pair tragically lost their lives last month when Kobe’s private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, killing a total of nine people.

Today it was confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral held in Corona Del Mar, California, on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

TVZN reports, the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss and the ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.

The funeral comes as a public memorial is set to be held next week at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where Kobe played professional basketball with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his career.

The memorial will be held on the 24th of February, as 24 is the number on the jersey Kobe had worn with the Lakers since the 2006-07 season.