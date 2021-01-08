Kia Kaha Blues guns for third consecutive title

The Kia Kaha Blues basketball team is one step away from retaining the girls Kam Pacific Basketball Championship title.

Led by national reps Camari Ravai and Estelle Kainamoli, the defending champions hope to keep the title for the third consecutive year at Waimanu Road.

The St Joseph Secondary school based side defeated rivals Lions 25-24 in the elimination round today but knows the job is far from done.

The teams will meet again in the final tomorrow and Kainamoli says it will be a different ball game altogether.

“Since it’s the final, everybody’s level of energy will be different, everyone will be giving their best so I guess tomorrow’s final will be tough and they’ll bring it on against us.”

Making her final appearance for the side, captain Ravai is counting on the bond they share to help them successfully defend the title.

“The bond in the team is strong especially with the number of senior girls in the team so I know we can do it as it is our final year.”

Kia Kaha Blues will once again clash against the Lions in the final tomorrow at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall.