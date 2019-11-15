Kevin Durant test positive for coronavirus

Brooklyn basketball player Kevin Durrant is confirmed to test positive for coronavirus.

Durrant is the fourth player from the Brooklyn Nets to test positive for COVID-19.

TVNZ reports the Nets stated one player is showing symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic.

However, all four players have been isolated and are under the care of the team physicians.

The Nets added all players and members of their travel party are being urged to remain isolated and to closely monitor their health.

They are currently notifying anyone who has had any contact with the players including recent opponents.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

[Source:tvnz]