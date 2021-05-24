Interlane basketball back for Raiwaqa

The Raiwaqa Interlane Easter Basketball Tournament is back after 10 years.

Eight teams are part of the week long tournament at the Eds Court in Raiwaqa.

Raiwaqa Basketball Players Association Communication Officer Vika Kuboutawa says previously the Easter Championship was organized by Basketball Fiji, but this year they’ve decided to host it themselves.

“I believe the last time we hosted the Easter tournament was more than 10 years ago, so this is the first ever for us in a long time and it has been exciting because now we have the older Association running it together with the youth.”

The tournament will end next Friday.