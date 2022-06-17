Golden State Warriors wins fourth NBA title

[Source: NBA/ Twitter]

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the 2022 NBA finals.

Their Game 6 victory was a dominant performance in hostile territory highlighted by an early 21-0 run which effectively secured the Warriors their fourth championship in the last eight years.

What does it feel like to be a Champion again @KlayThompson? 4X Champ that is pic.twitter.com/zVrRdcUOJc — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

The contest had looked very different early on as the Celtics began the game by going on a 14-2 tear.

However, the Warriors countered with a run of their own, eventually ending the first quarter with a five-point lead.

By hoisting the Bill Russell trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP, Stephen Curry becomes the 11th player in NBA history to be named MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP. pic.twitter.com/FXXKPGaZev — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 17, 2022

Things escalated from there as the Warriors held Boston scoreless for the first two minutes of the second quarter.

By the time the blitz was over, the Warriors had put together a 21-0 streak, the biggest run in the finals in 50 years.