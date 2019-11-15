Home

Basketball

Fiji’s Letava Whippy shines in NZ basketball

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:25 pm
Fiji basketball rep Letava Whippy [left] [Source: FIBA]

Fiji basketball rep Letava Whippy is among Pacific Island players that made their mark in the prestigious Sal’s 18IN18 New Zealand Women’s National Basketball League this season.

However, Whippy stood the tallest as she performed admirably well on the big stage while also being named in the All-Star Five of the tournament.

The national rep led her Capital Swish side in four categories after racking up an average of 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Article continues after advertisement


Letava Whippy on attack for Capital Swish [Source: RNZ]

Whippy captained her Capital team to the semifinal before losing to eventual champion Harbour Breeze, 64-77.

Even in the semifinal, Whippy would not be stopped leaving an imprint for the Swish as she held her ground against the unbeaten and powerhouse Breeze following a 17-point, 12-rebound output including six assists and whopping five steals.

[Source: FIBA]

