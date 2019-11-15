Fiji to host 2021 FIBA Melanesia Cup

Fiji Basketball will host the 2021 FIBA Melanesia Cup.

The International Basketball Federation or FIBA announced that Fiji has officially been awarded the hosting rights of next year’s Melanesia Cup.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Laisiasa Puamau expressed his delight in receiving the news.

Puamau says Fiji hosted the 2014 and 2016 FIBA under 18 Oceania Championship and they are excited to have the Men’s and Women’s Melanesia Cup in 2021.

He says it’s a good opportunity for fans to watch the team on their home court.

The former national rep says the Vodafone Arena in Suva will be the venue for the competition.

The 2021 FIBA Melanesia Cup is the qualifier to the 2023 Pacific Games, with the latter serving as the official qualifier to the FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers.

FIBA Oceania Executive Director David Crocker congratulated Basketball Fiji on winning the bid and expressed his confidence in the Federation’s capabilities to organize the event.

Basketball Fiji will confirm the official event date by November 2020.

Papua New Guinea are the defending men’s and women’s Melanesia Cup champions.

[Source: FIBA]