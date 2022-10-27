Fiji men’s still in Melanesian Cup race

Action from the Fiji vs Solomon Islands match at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Fiji Basketball men’s team kept its Pacific Games hope alive after getting a much-needed win in its second FIBA Melanesian Cup match.

Fiji defeated the Solomon Islands 66-57 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Filimoni Waqabaca was the standout player for the Fiji team, getting 26 points to his name.

The Solomon Islands had beaten defending champion Papua New Guinea 77-65 yesterday but like Fiji, PNG bounced back today to beat New Caledonia 75-66.

This means all four teams have a win and a loss each striking a tough day 3 of competition tomorrow.

Fiji faces PNG at 7.30pm while the Solomon Islands take on New Caledonia at 12pm.