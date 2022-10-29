Fiji finish on top in Melanesian Cup

[Photo Credit: FIBA]

Fiji Womens Basketball team proved too strong in the FIBA Melanesian Cup after taking down Papua New Guinea 71-38 in the final this evening.

Fiji walked in confident of a win and delivered just that, leaving no space for the visitors to take any lead.

The Fijian side lead 21-10 in the first quarter and left PNG trailing 18-8 in the second quarter.

Although Papua New Guinea managed to swoop a few baskets, the Fijian attacking side stood firm throughout the second half.

Letava Whippy was the star of the match finishing with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Fiji Women will now prepare for the 2023 Pacific Games as they have automatically qualified with Papua New Guinea.